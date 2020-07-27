Regis Philbin Dead at Age 88

Regis Philbin, a legendary television personality who co-hosted Live With Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years on ABC, has died at age 88.

In a statement, his family told People: “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Philbin died Saturday. He and Kathle Lee Gifford launched their show in 1988, and when she left after 15 years, the pair remained close. He went onto to host Live! With Regis and Kelly, alongside Kelly Ripa, from 2001-2011. Philbin also served as the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002, Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, hosted multiple Miss America pageants as well as a reoccurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray.

Philbin was born in 1931 and raised in the Bronx. He attended University of Notre Dame, served in the Navy, then began a career in Hollywood with a local San Diego show called The Regis Philbin Show.

Philbin won multiple Emmys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Philbin was married twice and his survived by J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin, whom he shared with his wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin. He was also shared Amy Philbin, with his first wife Catherine Faylen. Philbin and Faylen had another child, son Daniel Philbin, who died in 2014.

REACTION

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ripa and her current co-host, Ryan Seacrest, said they were “beyond saddened” by Philbin’s death.

“He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years,” the statement said. “We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show.”