Rege-Jean Page Reveals He Had ‘Horrendous’ Coffee Breath While Filming ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes

He may have been designated the sexiest man alive according to Dr. Julian De Silva’s use of the Greek Golden Ratio earlier this year, but Rege-Jean Page told Stephen Colbert Tuesday (March 14th) that his breath was “horrendous” on the set of Bridgerton.

“What no one knows about Bridgerton,” he said on The Late Show, “[was that] Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through.” Page shared that he and Phoebe Dynevor communicated about what food was okay to consume before shooting their scenes together.

“You approach your other actor and go, ‘Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?'” he said.

The For the People actor added, “We both are like, ‘I actually really like coffee so I don’t mind,’” and that it became their “coffee safe space” for the rest of the season.