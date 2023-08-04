Reese Witherspoon, Tom Sandoval, Jameela Jamil + More!

REESE WITHERSPOON AND JIM TOTH SETTLE THEIR DIVORCE: TMZ reports that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have finalized their divorce, four months after the pair announced they were going their separate ways. The former couple, who were together for 12 years, had a prenup in place and agreed on a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

TOM SANDOVAL ALLEGEDLY BROUGHT PHOTOS OF RACHEL LEVISS ONTO ‘SPECIAL FORCES:’ Tom Sandoval is allegedly still pining for Rachel Leviss. On the latest episode of his Viall Files podcast, Nick Viall claimed that Sandoval snuck photos of Leviss onto the set of the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel and he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth,” Viall said. “You weren’t allowed to sneak things in. I would have loved to sneak in a picture of my fiancée Natalie Joy and I. I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t.” The Bachelor star added, “He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around … Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, ‘Well, f—, you might as well go for it.’ There seemed to be some real reluctance about whether the public would allow them to be together, but he came across to me…as someone who still had feelings and cared about Rachel.””

‘THE GOOD PLACE’ CAST REUNITES ON SAG-AFTRA PICKET LINE: On Wednesday (August 2nd), Jameela Jamil shared a photo to Instagram featuring The Good Place cast members on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman, and Marc Evan Jackson all held picket signs alongside Jamil. “This show was one of the most beautiful experiences of our lives. Because of EVERY member of the crew on that set. The vibe of a set changes the work on screen, and you can feel it vibrate through the art all the way to the audience,” the She-Hulk actress wrote. “What is being proposed reduces and eventually destroys this craft, this community and this work, because nothing created on a computer can ever embody the humanity of people working as one.” Jamil jokingly added, “I went dressed in honor of TAHANI, and she told me to tell you, it’s actually KAMILAH who has been pushing for A.I. to replace us all. What a FORKING BUNT.”

TIA MOWRY IS ‘TERRIFIED’ TO DATE AGAIN FOLLOWING CORY HARDRICT SPLIT: Tia Mowry is sharing her fears about getting back out there again, following her divorce from Cory Hardrict last year. E! News reports that the pair were married for 14 years. “Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life,” the Sister, Sister star wrote on Instagram Wednesday (August 2nd). “So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it. Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced!” She added, “If you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”