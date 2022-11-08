Rebel Wilson Welcomes Her First Child To The World

On Monday (November 7th), Rebel Wilson announced that she is officially a “mum.” The Senior Year actress posted a photo of the baby girl she welcomed to the world recently via surrogacy.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making.”

Wilson continued, “But particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!”

The Hustle actress added, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”