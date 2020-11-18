Rebel Wilson Used To Eat 3,000 Calories A Day

Rebel Wilson transformed her eating habits during her “year of health,” she tells People. The 40-year-old has dropped “about 40 pounds,” in the process of switching to a high-protein diet.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Pitch Perfect star says.

“So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat,” she says. “I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

The pandemic may have helped other people pack on pounds, but for Wilson, she says that the time to herself allowed her to transform “bad habits to healthier ones.”

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she says. "I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love."

Wilson is so intent on sharing her eating habits, she has partnered with Uber Eats and Hinge on a Chipotle Cuffing Season Menu, through December 5th.

Not that she doesn’t indulge. “It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week,” she adds. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she says. "I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."