Rebel Wilson Understands Why Everyone Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Diet

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has lost more than 60 pounds since committing to changing her eating and exercise habits. Speaking to Australia’s Daily Telegraph, she said she gets “more press” than ever now.

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I [also] produced and one, Jojo Rabbit [in which she starred], which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said. But the attention has all been “when I do nothing except lose weight.”

“People are so obsessed with it,” Wilson said of her weight loss. “But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

She also admitted that the shift has been strange because she “grew up not really trading on my looks.”