Rebel Wilson Talks Fertility Struggle

Rebel Wilson says she got “bad news” amid her fertility struggle. The 41-year-old has always been open with her followers on social media, amid ups and down. She shared a somber message on Instagram, writing: “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone.”

While Wilson didn't directly say what the "bad news" entailed, she did go on to write, "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

In December, she opened up about how freezing her eggs inspired her Year of Health in 2020.

She added of turning 40 in 2020: "As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it. Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can."

Wilson split from boyfriend Jacob Busch in February, and has not publicly dated anyone since.