Rebel Wilson Parties With Pitch Perfect Costars On Marlon Brando’s Private Island

Rebel Wilson had to cancel her 41st birthday in March because of the pandemic, but she’s making up for it now.

The Pitch Perfect star has been celebrating all week on Marlon Brando’s private island with guests like Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit and Shelley Regner.

While Wilson an the group have been sharing images on social media with the hashtag #RebelIsland, Page Six is the first to reveal the true location of their celebration.

The birthday girl told the outlet, “I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip. It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven — no wonder Marlon Brando worshipped it.”