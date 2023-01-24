Rebel Wilson Is Criticized For Trip To Dubai

Rebel Wilson is facing backlash for promoting a luxurious trip she took to Dubai with her fiancé, Ramona Agruma. Fans were shocked by her decision to travel to the country, since homosexuality is punishable by death in the United Arab Emirates.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a montage of the couple enjoying their trip, which included seeing Beyonce in concert, to Instagram on Sunday (January 22nd). Wilson captioned the video, “Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY! @atlantistheroyal.”

One fan commented, “Gee Rebel. You do know that it’s the death penalty in Dubai for homosexuality?? Supporting such a country is really really poor form, especially as a member of that community.”

“Aren’t You a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it All,” another wrote. “Oh the Privilege. What about other LGBT people?” a third person said.