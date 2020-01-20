Rebel Wilson Debuts Serious Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is focused on getting healthy, and part of that includes getting serious about fitness. The 39-year-old comedian debuted a toned-up figure on Instagram. The Cats star also posted a video of herself doing a CrossFit exercise, which her trainer Jono Castano then retweeted.

He also uploaded a shot of himself and Wilson. He wrote: “Friday vibes but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week. Proud of you gurl.”

Wilson has dedicated 2020 to health, telling followers she’s determined to make-over her life in ways big and small. She wrote earlier this year on social: “I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk. Deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!”