Rebel Wilson Comes Out In Instagram Post

Rebel Wilson is celebrating this year’s Pride Month in a big way! On Thursday (June 9th), The Hustle actress came out in an Instagram post, introducing Ramona Agruma as her girlfriend.

Wilson posted a photo of the two together and captioned the post, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.” She also added a couple of heart emojis and a rainbow emoji.

Last month, the Pitch Perfect star told People that she was set up “through a friend.” She told the publication, “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Wilson added that, “It feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”