Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Recreating Their Engagement

A year after their engagement, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker returned to the beach in Montecito, California, to recreate the special moment—and Rebel Wilson incidentally got a front-row seat.

Wilson, who was staying at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, took to her Instagram stories on Monday night (October 17th) to share a video of the couple kissing while surrounded by a heart made of red roses. “I was like: who’s playing classical music outside my room!” the Pitch Perfect actress wrote. “Have fun lovebirds.”

A second video showed Kardashian and Barker holding hands as they walked toward a violinist and guitar player. “Too cute,” Wilson added, tagging each of them. Kardashian also shared photos of the romantic evening to her Instagram page.