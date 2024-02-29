Rebecca Ferguson Says ‘Idiot’ Co-Star Belittled Her On Set

Actress Rebecca Ferguson revealed in a new podcast interview that she learned to stand up for herself after making a movie “with an absolute idiot of a co-star.” She didn’t name the person, but confirmed it wasn’t Tom Cruise (who she made three Mission Impossible films with) or Hugh Jackman (her co-star in The Greatest Showman).

Ferguson said she “would cry walking off set,” especially when the “person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?'” Nobody came to Ferguson’s defense, but when she arrived to set the next day, she stood up for herself.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever spoken [up],” she said. “I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can f- off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.'”

She says the director finally agreed to reign-in the A-lister’s behavior after that. “It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that,” she explained.