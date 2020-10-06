Reba McEntire And Darius Rucker To Host ‘CMA Awards’

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host The 54th Annual CMA Awards. Reba commented, “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Country Music’s Biggest Night will take place from Music City Center in downtown Nashville and will feature the biggest artists and performances in Country Music.

This will be the first time as host for Darius, while Reba returns for the fifth time. The show will air November 11 on ABC.