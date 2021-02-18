'Real Housewives of Miami' Rebooted + Erika Jayne 411

The Real Housewives of Miami is returning, this time on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.

Andy Cohen, Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green are producing with (probably) a very different cast.

The Real Housewives of Miami debuted on Bravo in 2011 with original cast members Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice. Lisa Hochstein, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra joined for the second season.

The show was nixed after three seasons, and was the seventh iteration of the franchise, behind Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C. and Beverly Hills.

A source told Us: “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

One person who may return is Pippen, who appeared multiple times on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following the show’s cancellation.

In other Housewives news, Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is on his way to being booted from his $16M mansion amid ongoing financial issues. The Blast obtained court docs that claim his brother, who is his temporary conservator due to health issues, is trying to stop the ouster.

Jayne, meanwhile, is reportedly unfazed by Girardi's tenuous situation.