Entertainment News 

'Real Housewives of Miami' Rebooted + Erika Jayne 411

admin

The Real Housewives of Miami is returning, this time on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. 

Andy CohenMatt AndersonNate Green and Cooper Green are producing with (probably) a very different cast. 

The Real Housewives of Miami debuted on Bravo in 2011 with original cast members Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia EchevarriaMarysol PattonLarsa Pippen and Cristy RiceLisa HochsteinJoanna KrupaAna Quincoces and Karent Sierra joined for the second season.

The show was nixed after three seasons, and was the seventh iteration of the franchise, behind Orange CountyNew York City, Atlanta, New JerseyD.C. and Beverly Hills.

A source told Us: “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

One person who may return is Pippen, who appeared multiple times on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following the show’s cancellation.

In other Housewives news, Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is on his way to being booted from his $16M mansion amid ongoing financial issues. The Blast obtained court docs that claim his brother, who is his temporary conservator due to health issues, is trying to stop the ouster. 

Jayne, meanwhile, is reportedly unfazed by Girardi's tenuous situation. 