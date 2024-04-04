?Reacher? Star Alan Ritchson Quit Modeling After Being Sexually Assaulted

Alan Ritchson, known for his role in Reacher, revealed that he quit the modeling industry after being sexually assaulted by a famous photographer. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared his experience of being booked for a nude gig with promises of a lucrative campaign. “I was sexually assaulted by this guy. I left and drove straight to the agency that I was at in L.A. I stormed in and said, ‘F–k you for sending me there. You knew what was going to happen, and you did it anyway,’” Ritchson said. He described the modeling industry as largely unregulated and referred to it as “legalized sex trafficking.” “The number of times and situations where I was put in horrific environments where sexual abuse was the goal and the paycheck that you were desperate for in order to survive was the carrot, I can’t count on two hands. It was quite often,” he said.