'Raya' Tops the B.O. With $5.2M, L.A. Is Back

Moviegoing grew over the weekend as Los Angeles opened its theaters, becoming, once again, the No. 1 B.O. in the country. All told, L.A. theaters took in $1.05 million on Friday and Saturday alone. Disney is owning the box office again this weekend, bringing in $5.2 million in its third weekend for Raya and the Last Dragon.

Tom & Jerry came in second, with $3.8 million. The Oscar-nominated The Father managed to stay in the top 10 with $355K in its fourth weekend.