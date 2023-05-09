Ray Liotta’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

Nearly a year after Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67, his cause of death has been revealed. The Black Bird actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26th, 2022.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta’s cause of death involved pulmonary edema (a buildup of fluid in the lungs), acute heart failure, and respiratory insufficiency. The documents also state that he suffered from atherosclerosis, a condition that involves plaque buildup on arterial walls.

The Goodfellas actor’s death was declared “natural and nonviolent.” Liotta was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters.