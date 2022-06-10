Ray Liotta, Sydney Sweeney, Angelina Jolie + More!

website maker

JEFF FROST LEAVES SONY PICTURES TELEVISION STUDIOS: According to Deadline, Jeff Frost is leaving Sony Pictures Television Studios, where he has spent the last 15 years of his career and has served as President for the last five years. The decision was reportedly mutual, as Frost is ready to start a new chapter.

‘BLACK BIRD’ TRAILER RELEASED: Today reports that Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for Black Bird on Wednesday (June 8th). See Ray Liotta in one of his final roles as father to Taron Egerton and a former police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison.

SYDNEY SWEENEY TO STAR IN FEATURE ON WHISTLEBLOWER REALITY WINNER: Deadline reports that White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney is set to star as the former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner in Tina Satter’s feature about the whistleblower. The cast also includes Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis.

ANGELINA JOLIE TO DIRECT ‘WITHOUT BLOOD:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Angelina Jolie will produce and direct the film Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir. Jolie said in a statement Thursday (June 9th), “I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice.”