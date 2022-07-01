Ray Liotta Is Remembered At ‘Black Bird’ Premiere

To honor the late Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, who passed away in May at the age of 67, his daughter, Karsen Liotta, and his fiancé, Jacy Nittolo, attended the premiere of Black Bird on Wednesday night (June 29th). Liotta stars in the series as Big Jim Keene, father to Taron Egerton’s Jimmy Keene, who is sentenced to 10 years in prison—unless he can get a confession out of a suspected serial killer.

At the premiere, Egerton said of Liotta, “I just kind of fell in love with him immediately. We developed a very, very, very close connection, and I had a very special time filming those scenes. I’m very pleased with how they turned out.”

A week ago, Nittolo posted a tribute to Liotta on Instagram. “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day,” she wrote. Karsen posted a Father’s Day tribute to the Hannibal star: “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for.”