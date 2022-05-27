Ray Liotta Dies At 67

Ray Liotta has passed away at the age of 67. The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. According to TMZ, no foul play is suspected.

Liotta made a name for himself after starring in Field of Dreams in 1989 and Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas in 1990. His career had been flourishing in recent years as well, as he held roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and No Sudden Move.

“Yeah, I’m not complaining. But I worked for it. I had to live through a period where things were down instead of up. I’ve definitely had an up-and-down career. But I’m extremely persistent and competitive where I just wanted to get to a certain place again,” he told The New York Post in October of 2021

Liotta is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.

Many stars took to social media to honor the late actor on Thursday (May 26th), including Jennifer Lopez, Lorraine Bracco, and Alessandro Nivola.