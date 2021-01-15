Ray Fisher, WarnerMedia Share Different Accounts of His 'Flash' Exit

WarnerMedia is standing by Walter Hamada as the DC Films head faces continued accusations of misconduct by Ray Fischer, who played a Cyborg in Justice League. This comes shortly after Fisher confirmed that he’s been ousted from the cast of The Flash. The film, slated for 2022, stars Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot and many others.

“I strongly disagree with their decision, but it’s one that is unsurprising,” Fisher says at the beginning of a two page post, published Wednesday evening.

“Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo,” Fisher continues. “And while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring [Cyborg alter-ego] Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of [DC Films head] Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

“Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash,” WarnerMedia said in a statement. “Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on.”

Fisher and the studio have been duking it out since he first claimed that Joss Whedon misbehaved on-set, and complained of “enabling” behavior by writer-producer Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg was launched in August 2020, and of Hamada protecting all of them.

"I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation," said WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff in a statement. "Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter's recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse."