Raven-Symone Says She Has Psychic Visions Like Her Character On ‘That’s So Raven’

On Monday’s (July 24th) episode of The Best Podcast Ever, Raven-Symone revealed that she has psychic capabilities like her character on That’s So Raven.

“I can walk into a room and read the room—and people might not think that’s psychic—but what that is is reading energy. And energy is in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane,” she said.

The Cosby Show actress shared that she experiences visions on this psychic plane as well. “I do have moments where I really will just stare,” she explained. “And I will see a scene that is happening, that has happened to me or going to happen in another dimension, and I feel it in my body. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.'”

Symone also said that all of this started before she played Raven Baxter on the hit Disney show, which aired from 2003-2007.