Raven-Symone Reveals She Underwent Two Breast Reductions And Liposuction Before She Turned 18

On Monday’s (August 7th) episode of The Best Podcast Ever, Raven-Symone revealed that she had two breast reductions and liposuction as a teenager. Since she was under the age of 18, her father had to sign off on the procedures.

“There was paperwork involved,” the That’s So Raven star said. “My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'”

“It was just a mess,” she said. “Just being that young and the pain of it all.” Symone added that she suffered a seizure after surgery and that it still “freaks her out a bit.”