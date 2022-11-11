Rainn Wilson, Chris Evans, Sylvester Stallone + More!

RAINN WILSON CHANGES HIS NAME TO ‘RAINNFALL HEAT WAVE EXTREME WINTER WILSON:’ Rainn Wilson, the actor who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, announced on Wednesday (November 9th) that he has changed his name to protest climate change. In a video posted to Twitter, he said, “With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I’ve changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson … This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.”

CHRIS EVANS IS REPORTEDLY DATING ALBA BAPTISTA: According to People, 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive isn’t on the market. A source told the outlet that Chris Evans has been dating Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actress Alba Baptista “for over a year and it’s serious.” The source added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

SYLVESTER STALLONE SAYS BRUCE WILLIS HAS BEEN ‘INCOMMUNICADO’ SINCE APHASIA DIAGNOSIS: Sylvester Stallone talked to The Hollywood Reporter recently, providing an update on his longtime friend Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year. “Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times,” Stallone said. “So he’s been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad.”

KRIS JENNER CONVINCED RIPLEY’S TO LET KIM WEAR MARILYN MONROE’S DRESS: On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that Ripley’s Believe It Or Not wasn’t going to let her wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala—until Kris Jenner called them. “I flew all the way to Florida to try on the Marilyn dress at Ripley’s,” Kim said. “They were not gonna let me wear this dress, they were not even gonna let me try it on until Kris Jenner calls… And I was like, ‘Please mom, if you make this happen I’ll marry you.’ I would’ve done anything.” In the confessional, Kris said, “I cannot tell you my secrets. But if somebody says no, you know what I say: ‘You’re talking to the wrong person.'”