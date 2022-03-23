Rachel Zegler Receives Invitation To Present At The Oscars

After much shock and outrage over West Side Story star, Rachel Zegler, not being invited to this year’s Oscars, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reportedly slipped Zegler an invitation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler has now been invited to be a presenter at the awards show.

On Sunday (March 20th), a fan commented on one of Zegler’s posts, “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.” Zegler responded, “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

Considering that West Side Story is up for a number of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, this came as a shock to many. That night, Zegler thanked everyone for their support.

“my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone,” she wrote on Twitter.