Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo Are Divorcing After Four Years Of Marriage

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are laying down their final rose. Abasolo announced on Instagram Tuesday (January 2nd) that the pair are going their separate ways after four years of marriage.

Lindsay starred as the first Black lead in franchise history on The Bachelorette in 2017, where she met Abasolo. They were married two years later in August of 2019.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote in his statement. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

Court documents list the former couple’s date of separation as New Year’s Eve (December 31st). Lindsay shared a post to Instagram on the same day, referring to 2023 as “one of the hardest years of [her] life.”