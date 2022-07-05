Rachel Brosnahan Reacts To Fourth Of July Shooting In Her Hometown Of Highland Park, Illinois

On Monday (July 4th), Rachel Brosnahan took to Twitter to address the tragic shooting that took place during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” the Marvelous Life of Mrs. Maisel actress wrote.

Brosnahan continued, “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone.”

In her Instagram stories, the House of Cards actress shared more. “I grew up in Highland Park and spent nearly every day after school and every weekend being stupid with friends directly across from where today’s shooting occurred. I never once considered that I be unsafe there,” she wrote.

Brosnahan added, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We have lost our minds. My heart is broken for the families in Highland Park affected by today’s shooting.”