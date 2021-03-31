Rachel Bilson Talks Rami Malek & Adam Brody

Rachel Bilson is opening up about that time that Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek asked her to delete a throwback shot of them that she’d posted on Instagram. She told Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast: “I had posted a throwback of us from our senior trip to New York, Broadway. We were super-nerdy, just the dorkiest picture of both of us. But I throw it up ’cause it’s funny, and I think it’s so important to be able to make fun of yourself, and he had like a gold chain, and I’m like, ‘Rami where’d you get the gold chain?’ Whatever. So I’m just being funny, we were good friends.”

But she said that he immediately reached out and asked her to take it down. “I was like, ‘Oh, s–t! OK.’ I get really hot and start sweating. I’m all nervous, like, ‘Oh God! What did I do?’ He was a good friend, it’s a funny picture … you know? I don’t take myself that seriously,” Bilson continued.

And then he never reached out to her again. “But I was super-bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends, and I’m a big fan of not taking yourself seriously, especially at that level of fame and talent,” Bilson explained. “But look, he wants to be super-respected, it’s his thing, so I respected it. I took it down. I was just a little bummed at how it was handled.”

BREAK-UP

She also spoke out about how awkward her character Summer’s wedding was to Adam Brody’s character Seth on The O.C., after they split up IRL. "We did get married after we broke up on the show, so that's always fun… That was like the only scene left to shoot was the wedding. You broke up? Let's give you a wedding!"

But she spoke highly of Brody, who is married to Leighton Meester. "We still got along really well. I had so much, and still do, love and respect for Adam," she continued. "We went through so much together, being so young and everything with the show. And I'm so happy for him with his family and his beautiful wife and kids and everything."