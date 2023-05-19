Rachel Bilson Loses Job For Discussing Sex Life On Podcast

Rachel Bilson says she lost a job for candidly discussing her sex life on a podcast.

She said on Monday’s (May 15th) episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, “A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast… I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex.”

She previously told the Women on Top podcast that she likes to be “manhandled” during sex.