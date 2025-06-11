R. Kelly’s Lawyers Seek Immediate Release, Claiming Threats On His Life

R. Kelly’s legal team has filed an emergency motion requesting his release from federal custody to home detention, citing concerns for his safety. In the filing, they allege that officials at a North Carolina federal penitentiary where Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence solicited a terminally ill inmate to murder him. The inmate, Mikeal Glenn Stine, stated that officials offered him freedom in his final days in exchange for carrying out Kelly’s murder. Kelly’s attorneys claim that the threat to his life persists as more members of the Aryan Brotherhood, allegedly directed by officials, are in his facility. They are seeking his release to home detention on a temporary furlough. (Variety)