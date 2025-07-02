Quinta Brunson Didn’t Want Her Divorce To Be A News Story

Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, has addressed the public disclosure of her divorce from Kevin Anik. Brunson expressed that she did not green light the news of their split, which was reported in the press without her consent. She emphasized that people in the public eye do not want their personal lives to be widely known, stating, “None of us do. I promise you.” Brunson also criticized the sensationalized reports about her purchasing a house, saying she “hated all of it.” Although Brunson and Anik’s three-year marriage was largely private, Brunson had previously acknowledged Anik’s supportive role during her Emmy acceptance speech in 2022. (Complex)