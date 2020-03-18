Queen Moves to Windsor atHarry and Meghan Take Measures After Coronavirus Exposure

Queen Elizabeth II is decamping to Windsor Castle and canceling her parties and events as coronavirus sweeps the world. Buckingham Palace made the announcement Tuesday: “Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.”

The Queen turns 94 next month. Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, is also laying low.

HARRY AND MEGHAN

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are taking “appropriate measures” after Prince Harry was exposed to people with coronavirus, The Guardian reports. Harry reportedly hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton on March 6th when they opened the Silverstone Experience Centre. Days earlier, Hamilton spent time with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minster, both of whom tested positive for coronavirus.