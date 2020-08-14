Queen Loves Drama-Free Kate & William

Queen Elizabeth II is confident leaving her kingdom in the hands of Prince William and Duchess Kate, a source tells Us Weekly, with an implicit dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Queen Elizabeth finds it refreshing that there’s never any drama or scandal surrounding Kate and William. In her eyes, they’re the perfect suitors for the position. She adores Kate,” the source tells Us, noting that the 94-year-old monarch is “already relegating royal duties” to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The duties include charity work and appearances, plus “meetings with influential power players.” She is also, of course, working closely with her son Prince Charles, who is officially next in line.

When Kate and William, who are both 38, take over, their “main goal is to become more relatable to the public. They definitely won’t abolish traditions or anything like that, although some will become more relaxed, like the dress code and showing affection in public. They’ll continue being advocates for mental health, which in previous generations is a topic that was rarely discussed.”

The pair married in 2011 and share three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.