Queen Latifah Shares That A Personal Trainer Once Told Her She’s In The ‘Category Of Obesity’

On this week’s episode of Red Table Talk, Equalizer star Queen Latifah recalled the time a personal trainer told her she was obese.

In a clip from the show, Latifah said she had started working with a trainer who was “scientific and mathematic.”

“She’s showing me different body types, and she’s telling me, this is what your BMI is, this is what your weight is, and you fall into this category of obesity,” Latifah said.

The Last Holiday actress wasn’t happy to hear that comment. “I was mad at that. It pissed me off. I was like, ‘What? Me?’ I mean, I’m just thick. She said you are 30% over where you should be. And I’m like, ‘Obesity?'”

Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith later discussed how the Body Mass Index is problematic, as it’s based on the body of a white European man in the mid-19th century. The formula does not account for a person’s ethnicity, gender, or body composition.