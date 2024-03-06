Queen Latifah Returning To Host The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards have announced that Queen Latifah will return to host its 55th annual ceremony this month. The organization also announced that its Chairman’s Award will be presented to writer, poet, and activist Amanda Gorman, known for her powerful performance of “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

This year’s nominees include Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Keke Palmer, Victoria Monét and Usher. The NAACP Image Awards aims to highlight the achievements of artists, writers, entertainers, activists, and changemakers in the Black community. The show will air live on BET and CBS on Saturday, March 16th, from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.