Queen Latifah Comments On Chris Noth’s Removal From The Equalizer

Actress and singer Queen Latifah is addressing the firing of her Equalizer costar Chris Noth, following a series of sexual assault allegations that arose against him last month. CBS released a statement on December 20th that read, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.”

On Monday (January 24th), Latifah broached the subject with People. “It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with,” she said.

Speaking on his character’s disappearance from the show, she said, “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character. Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry.” Latifah and Noth began filming The Equalizer together in 2020.

“My feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?” she added.