Queen Elizabeth Is Pouring Millions Into Prince Andrew’s Legal Fight

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly doing everything she can to financially support Prince Andrew behind the scenes in his legal fight against Virginia Giuffre, who has hit him with a sexual assault suit.

The 61-year-old Duke of York has been served in the suit. The Queen has reportedly helped Andrew beef up his legal team, adding Melissa Lerner to the case with Andrew Brettler. He is reportedly being hit with $2K per hour legal fees. The 95-year-old Queen reportedly agreed to foot the bill after a disastrous BBC interview that resulted in him stepping down from public royal duties.

He is living with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (they are allegedly romantically involved again) and his mother, the Queen. Andrew is denying that he abused her on several occasions in 2001 when she was under 18. Andrew has to file a formal legal response by October 29th.