Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Removed Harry And Meghan Photo from Broadcast

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly removed Prince Harry and Meghan’s photo from a 2019 holiday broadcast, prompting the couple’s split from the royal family.

The new book “Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” claims the Queen had a portrait of the couple and their son Archie moved off-camera before recording her 2019 holiday broadcast.

Page Six reports that Prince Harry has chosen to spend Christmas with his wife in Canada instead of in the UK.