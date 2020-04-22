Queen Celebrates First Birthday, Because That’s a Thing

Royals do it better. Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her real birthday Tuesday, but as the monarch, she has another set for June.

Per CNN, British monarchs began celebrating two birthdays in the 18th century, one “official” one on their actual birth date, and a second dedicated to public festivities, associated with the military parade Trooping the Colour. The tradition reportedly started with party-animal King George II in 1748.

The Queen turned 94 on April 21st, but both of her birthday parties have been downgraded due to the pandemic. Normally, her actual birthday would be celebrated in private and with a traditional royal gun salute. On the ceremonial birthday, 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in an extravagant ceremony for the Queen.

STATEMENT

Sadly, the Queen’s birthday was marred by a mass shooting that killed 19 over the weekend in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Queen recognized the incident, releasing a statement that read: “Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the friends, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.”

It continued, “I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks, and to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.”

ROYAL GREETINGS

The Queen’s birthday is being recognized by her loved ones, including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie, from L.A.

The trio had a video call with the Queen, a rep tells Town & Country. Prince William and Kate Middleton wished her a happy birthday on social media, writing, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!”

Prince Charles and Camilla also shared their thoughts, writing: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday.”