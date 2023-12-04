Queen Bee Rules The Domestic Box Office With ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’

AMC’s second concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, debuted on top at the domestic box office over the weekend. The movie pulled in $22 million, which Deadline reports is higher than the film’s projections at $20 million.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes took second place with $14.5 million—a solid third weekend. Meanwhile, the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One landed in third place with $11 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 1st) through Sunday (December 3rd):

1. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, $22 million

2. Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $14.5 million

3. Godzilla Minus One, $11 million

4. Trolls Band Together, $7.6 million

5. Wish, $7.4 million

6. Napoleon, $7.1 million

7. Animal, $6.07 million

8. The Shift, $4.35 million

9. Silent Night, $3 million

10. Thanksgiving, $2.63 million