Queen Bee Rules The Domestic Box Office With ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’
AMC’s second concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, debuted on top at the domestic box office over the weekend. The movie pulled in $22 million, which Deadline reports is higher than the film’s projections at $20 million.
Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes took second place with $14.5 million—a solid third weekend. Meanwhile, the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One landed in third place with $11 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 1st) through Sunday (December 3rd):
1. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, $22 million
2. Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $14.5 million
3. Godzilla Minus One, $11 million
4. Trolls Band Together, $7.6 million
5. Wish, $7.4 million
6. Napoleon, $7.1 million
7. Animal, $6.07 million
8. The Shift, $4.35 million
9. Silent Night, $3 million
10. Thanksgiving, $2.63 million