Prosecutors Drop Firearm Enhancement Charge Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

New Mexico prosecutors in the fatal Rust shooting case have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, in an amended complaint filed Friday (February 17th).

The decision to drop the firearm enhancement charge reduces the amount of time Baldwin could spend in prison by five years. This charge was dropped against former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed as well.

Heather Brewer, spokesperson the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Monday (February 20th), “In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.” Brewer added, “The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys.”

Baldwin still faces an involuntary manslaughter charge, which could carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison. Gutierrez-Reed faces the same charge.