Prosecutor Petitions The Supreme Court To Review Bill Cosby’s Overturned Conviction

Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction in an attempt to resurrect the case against the disgraced comedian.

The New York Post reports that Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote in a petition made available to the public on Monday (Nov. 29th) that Cosby should not have lifetime immunity against prosecution because of a behind-the-scenes agreement that was only documented in a press release.

The 84-year-old former star of The Cosby Show was convicted in 2018 on assault charges related to the drugging and molesting of Andrea Constand in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars.