Prop Firearm Discharged By Alec Baldwin Kills One Film Crew Member, Wounds Director

Alec Baldwin discharged a “prop firearm” while filming in New Mexico on Thursday (Oct. 21st), killing the director of photography and wounding the director.

According to a Santa Fe Sheriff’s department press release, authorities responded to the incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch just before 2 p.m. local time following 911 call indicating that someone had been shot on set.

The director of photography, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, died at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and 48-year-old director Joel Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he was receiving emergency care.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Baldwin, who both produces and stars in the film, was seen outside of the sheriff’s office headquarters “distraught and in tears” while on the phone.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department told Deadline, “Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released. No arrests or charges have been filed. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC also issued a statement to the outlet saying that production has been halted and they are cooperating with the sheriff’s department’s investigation.