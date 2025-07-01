Project Angel Food Raises Nearly $722,000 with Help from Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bianca Del Rio

Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love: LA Strong telethon on KTLA successfully raised almost $722,000 for the organization. Hosted by Eric McCormack, Jessica Holmes, Loni Love, and Bianca Del Rio, the telethon focused on resilience following the January wildfires in Los Angeles. Established in 1989, Project Angel Food provides 1.5 million meals annually to over 6,240 critically ill individuals in Los Angeles County. Celebrities like Barbra Streisand and Jamie Lee Curtis showed support through pre-recorded messages and tours of the organization’s facilities. The telethon’s success was credited to the Hollywood community’s generosity and the support of sponsors like City National Bank and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. (Variety)