Priyanka Chopra Says A Director Once Asked To See Her In Her Underwear

Priyanka Chopra revealed to The Zoe Report that a Bollywood filmmaker asked to see her in her underwear during the early years of her career.

The Citadel star said that in 2002 or 2003 she was working on a seduction scene that required taking off one piece of clothing at a time.

She recalled, “I wanted to layer up but the filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’

“He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, ‘I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.'”

Chopra quit the film two days later.