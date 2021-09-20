Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says the Activist ‘Got It Wrong’

Priyanka Chopra is responding to the uproar over CBS’ The Activist. She addressed the decision on the part of CBS and its production partners, Global Citizen and Live Nation, to make changes to the series.

The show was set to feature teams of activists competing to promote their causes and secure the highest funding to win. The uproar was immediate, and CBS shifted the competition to a documentary special judged by Chopra, Usher and Julianne Hough.

In a statement on IG, she wrote: “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, activism is fueled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you.”

She also hit up Twitter, quoting Bob Dylan: “You don’t have to be a weatherman/to know which way the wind blows.”

Moving forward the new show “will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in,” and “each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show,” according to the statement from the network and its partners.