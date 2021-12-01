Priyanka Chopra Discusses Maintaining A Long-Distance Relationship With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra says that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, “talk all the time” and “prioritize each other” despite spending a lot of time apart for work.

The Quantico star told the InSyle podcast, Ladies First With Laura Brown, “We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets. We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other champions—but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time.”

She also added that it’s “important to keep a check on the other person’s heart,” something she says that Jonas is “amazing” at.

She explained, “this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything—come in for even, like a day—just to have dinner with me and fly back.”

The couple celebrates their third anniversary on Wednesday (Dec. 1st).