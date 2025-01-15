Prison Drama ‘Sing Sing’ Set To Screen In Over 1,000 Real Prisons

During this awards season, movies like the Colman Domingo-starring Sing Sing are using innovative methods to generate buzz. A24 will re-release the film in 500 theaters and screen it in 46 states’ correctional facilities, allowing nearly one million incarcerated individuals to watch. The movie, featuring actors formerly incarcerated and part of the RTA program, tells the story of inmates staging a play and has already received major recognition from critics and award shows. Sing Sing held its premiere inside its namesake correctional facility back in June, and a screening was also held for inmates at the San Quentin Film Festival last October. (COS)