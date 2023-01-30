Priscilla Presley Contests Lisa Marie Presley’s Will

Priscilla Presley is challenging “the authenticity and validity” of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will, following Lisa Marie’s death earlier this month. The Dallas actress filed paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday (January 26th), questioning a “purported 2016 amendment” that removed her from the trust.

The 2016 amendment named Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter, Riley Keough, and her late son, Benjamin Keough, as successor co-trustees. In the court documents filed by Priscilla, she claims that she was named a co-trustee on Jan. 29, 1993, when Lisa Marie “executed a revocable living trust, which she amended and completely restated on Jan. 27, 2010.”

The Naked Gun actress alleges that Lisa Marie’s signature on the 2016 amendment “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” and that Lisa Marie’s name is spelled wrong. Priscilla also claims the amendment was never notarized.